SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS coming next month

SAP SE plans to deliver the SAP Cloud Platform SDK [software developer kit] for iOS on March 30, giving developers the tools for building enterprise apps for the iPhone and iPad.

Developers can now register for the SAP Academy for iOS to get the necessary training to create their own native apps. Early adopter customers have already seen improvements in their business with iOS built on SAP's platforms, according to Bernd Leukert, member of the Executive Board, SAP SE, Products & Innovation. “

"When we set out on this partnership with SAP, we knew we had an incredible opportunity to transform how people around the world work by combining the innovation and security of iOS with SAP's leadership in enterprise software,” Susan Prescott, vice president of Product Marketing, Apple, says. “We're already seeing the impact that the combination of iOS and SAP brings to businesses to enable better, more efficient and effective processes across industries. Now even more developers will be able to take advantage of the new SDK, and we can't wait to see how they transform their businesses."

The SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS is intended to provide a library of prebuilt user experience (UX) components and easier access to innovative device capabilities — such as Touch ID, location services and notifications — to accelerate app development and increase adoption. For more info on the SDK, developers can visit www.sap.com/apple.