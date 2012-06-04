Kool Tools: iRig Recorder 3

IK Multimedia’s (www.ikmultimedia.com) iRig Recorder 3 is a new version of the audio recording app that now supports video recording plus includes a wider collection of pro audio effects, expanded sharing capabilities via a number of online services and social media as well as professional exporting features.

iRig Recorder 3 now allows users to finalize superb sounding audio/video recordings directly on their device, share them with the world or export them for further editing. It starts from an audio recording engine and adds video recording capabilities for a complete content production solution.

iRig Recorder 3 supports both portrait and landscape audio and video recording, allowing iPad users to take advantage of the full size of their device's screen for previewing and capturing higher quality videoclips. Together with IK's iKlip Grip range of multifunctional camera stands for iPhone, or iKlip Xpand mounts for iPad, iRig Recorder 3 provides a solution for shooting professional audio/video anywhere.

It’s comprised of an expandable collection of up to 17 professional effects such as Normalize, Stereo Imager, Compressor and 3-band EQ as well as creative audio effects such as Morph, Reverb, Chorus and Delay. They can be applied to the audio recordings for sound optimization and creative purposes, doubling the number of effects available in the previous version of the app. Natural fade ins/outs can also be applied to the recording in order to create natural transitions before exporting the final project.

For those who want to record and share their musical performances while playing with their favorite audio apps, iRig Recorder 3 offers c AudioBus and Inter-App Audio compatibility, which means it can seamlessly receive audio from other IK apps such as AmpliTube, SampleTank, VocaLive, EZ Voice (or other third-party apps like GarageBand), and directly record processed audio together with video for great "selfie-style" videoclips that can be socialized immediately.

iRig Recorder 3 has the ability to export the recorded content in separate files for convenient editing in a DAW or other third-party video editing software. The content created can shared via a large selection of online services and social media.

iRig Recorder 3 is available as a free version and as a paid version at a price of $7.99. The latter includes waveform editing, 8 effects and high-quality wav file export. Both offer the option of expanding the effects collection via in-app purchases.