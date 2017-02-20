Command-Tab-Plus for macOS gets redesigned interface

Note-Ify Apps has revved Command-Tab Plus (http://commandtab.noteifyapp.com), an alternative for the Mac's built-in Command-Tab app switcher, to version 1.1.0.

With Command-Tab Plus, you use icon numbers to quickly select and switch between apps. To do that, use a shortcut to open the switch window and simply press the app number on the keyboard. Version 1.1.0 features a redesigned interface with improvements to keyboard shortcuts for fast switching, and adds the capability to instantly switch between windows of the selected app.

Command-Tab Plus requires macOS 10.9 or later. It’s free to download and install and is fully-functional for seven days. After this, it remains fully-functional but will occasionally ask you to register. Users can take advantage of an introductory registration price of $7.95 through the end of February Upon registration, Command-Tab Plus will no longer ask users to register.