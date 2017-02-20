ChronoSync Express for macOS gets stability improvements

Econ Technologies (www.econtechnologies.com) has updated ChronoSync Express to version 1.0.6. It's the entry-level version of ChronoSync, the complete synchronization and backup utility for macOS.

ChronoSync Express can synchronize or backup to almost anything you can connect to your Mac, including folders on your Mac, other Macs, PC's, and external drives. With ChronoSync Express you can schedule or manually run your syncs or backups, even run trial synchronizations to see what will happen before it happens. ChronoSync Express costs $24.99 and is available exclusively at the Mac App Store. Version 1.0.6 offers stability improvements, including a fix for sending email notifications through Office365 mail servers and more.

The standard version of ChronoSync is $49.99. ChronoSync Express, just like ChronoSync, is fully compatible with ChronoAgent, which gives full access to all files and folders stored on remote Macs. It also enjoys the increased performance and security that ChronoAgent provides when copying files between two Macs.

You can backup your data to a ChronoAgent equipped server or configure ChronoSync Express to function as its own backup server, pulling data from remote computers via standard file sharing or ChronoAgent. You can even backup and synchronize with iPads and iPhones that are running InterConneX.