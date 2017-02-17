Kool Tools: Omna 180 Camera

Link Corporation’s $199.99 Omna 180 Cam HD (http://us.dlink.com/home-solutions/omna/) is the first in D-Link's Omna family of HomeKit enabled devices and provides an easy way for users to monitor their homes.

Omna’s HomeKit integration allows users to be "always home" and includes advanced security features with end-to-end encryption and authentication between the camera and an iPhone or iPad. When activity is detected, users will receive a rich notification on their lock screen, delivered via the Apple Home app, showing a live feed from the camera.

Users can even access their Omna remotely to see what's happening in their home in real time. Remote access via the Apple Home app requires a fourth generation Apple TV with tvOS 10.1 or later or an iPad running iOS 10.1 or later.