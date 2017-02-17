Graphic Node launches Universal Kit Mill apps
Graphic Node launches Universal Kit Mill apps

Graphic Node (http://graphicnode.com/) has introduced Universal Kit Mill for macOS. It’s three separate applications, each specifically designed for Apple's productivity app, as well as Adobe Photoshop and Pixelmator.

Universal Kit Mill provides over 100 templates and textures for creating banners, headers, infographics, and social media items. The collection aims to help Mac users produce modern and polished content without the help of hired designers, says Zivile Unguvaityte, CEO of Graphic Node.

Universal Kit Mill 1.0 requires macOS 10.10 or later and costs $14.99. It’s available worldwide exclusively through the Mac App Store in the Productivity category.

 

