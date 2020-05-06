Kool Tools: QNAP TS-431X
Kool Tools: QNAP TS-431X

QNAP’s (www.qnap.com) TS-431X NAS is a new dual-core business NAS supporting four drives, one built-in 10GbE SFP+ port, and hardware-accelerated encryption.

Along with its application-aware design and abundant productive features including containerized virtualization, centralized email management, a private-cloud-based note-taking tool, and Virtual JBOD, the 10GbE-ready TS-431X is a fine NAS for small and midsize businesses looking for backup, restoration, private cloud, and higher bandwidth for rigorous data processing.

Powered by a dual-core AnnapurnaLabs, an Amazon company Alpine AL-212 1.7 GHz processor and 2GB/8GB DDR3 RAM (upgradable to 8GB), the TS-431X delivers up to 956 MB/s read speed with 10GbE, and up to 312 MB/s read speed with AES 256-bit volume-based data encryption. The integrated 10GbE SFP+ port enables exceptional throughput for intensive data transfer, and fast backup and restoration for an ever-growing amount of data.

The TS-431X features Container Station that integrates LXC and Docker lightweight virtualization technologies, enabling unlimited containerized applications. It offers the innovative QIoT Containers to store Internet of Things (IoT) data, and helps organizations boost IoT-based microservices and modernize legacy applications to drive more business opportunities.

The TS-431X is an all-in-one NAS supporting not only essential cross-platform file sharing, backup, restoration, and security, but also exclusive productivity apps. QmailAgent allows users to centrally manage multiple email accounts from popular email services and IMAP servers; Notes Station provides an online note-taking tool enabling collaborative writing; Qsync enables cross-devices file synchronization and team folders sync; and the powerful Qsirch full-text search engine helps quickly find files on the NAS. The TS-431X also supports VPN server and VPN client, IP surveillance system, and VJBOD (Virtual JBOD) to expand the storage capacity of other QNAP NAS.

 

