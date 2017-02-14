Kool Tools: Street Blaster FX

Pyle USA’s Street Blaster FX is a full range stereo speaker system packing 600 watts of power with a customized lighting show feature. It features both Bluetooth and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, compatible with both iOS and Android devices to stream Pandora, Spotify and online playlists. Expanding the listening options even further, the Street Blaster FX also has an added 3.5mm input and a FM Tuner.

Designed specifically for maximum bass response and performance, the Street Blaster FX features a high-powered cylindrical speaker housing, built-in digital amplifier and LED lights that blink and pulse to the music, controlled by the free Pyle hPlay_Light app.

Portable and rugged, the Street Blaster FX is the perfect grab-and-go option for bands or DJs who need powerful, easily transportable sound. The boombox offers microphone and guitar inputs so bands can play anytime, anywhere. Users can adjust treble, bass, echo, volume, microphone and guitar levels to produce the perfect sound during every performance.

The wireless Street Blaster FX is great for outdoor areas where electrical power is not always an option. When fully charged, the boombox provides 5.5 hours of playtime, and includes battery level indicators to let users know when it needs to be recharged. Pyle’s Street Blaster FX is available now at https://www.pyleusa.com/ for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $242.99.