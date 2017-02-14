Kool Tools: Buckingham case for the iPad

GEAR4’s (www.gear4.com) Buckingham iPad TPU flip case range for the iPad boasts D3O shock absorbing technology for enhanced impact protection. It’s available for the iPad mini 4, Air2/Pro 9.7 inch and Pro 12.9 inch.

The D3O impact technology used in the Buckingham case is the same material found in U.S. military combat gear, football helmets and protective wear used by pro athletes like Usain Bolt and extreme sportsmen, including Olympic ski teams. With these endorsements, iPad owners can rest assured that they have the most technologically advanced casing available on the market.

GEAR4 is the first to use an injection molded grade of D3O technology. The company’s designers combined this technology with a functional design, featuring a landscape standing option for working at a desk, table or on a lap. The uckingham has four slots for business or credit cards, and two larger slots for important documents. Its unique clip closure ensures the device, as well as valuable items, are kept safe during transport.

The Buckingham is available in black with orange, blue and grey trim. It costs $69.99 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air 2, and $59.99 for the iPad mini 4.