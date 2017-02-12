Kool Tools: AB40 Soundbase

Fluance’s (www.fluance.com) new AB40 High Performance Soundbase is a great accessory for a TV connected to your Apple TV and set-top box.

It provides a convincing surround sound effect without the need for multiple speakers, a subwoofer, amplifiers or wiring. The AB40 ($249.99) boasts a commanding, room-shaking frequency as low as 30Hz without a down-firing subwoofer. It features Fluance’s 3D Sound, which uses Grammy Award winning sound processing technology.

Fluance’s 3D Sound uses bass boost and psychoacoustics to calculate precise harmonics that are related to the fundamental tones of sound, virtually reproducing the lowest frequencies, just as if there was a subwoofer in the room. The result is a clean, deep bass performance.

The AB40 features dual one-inch high performance tweeters and four three-inch aluminum lightweight, rigid drivers that produce cleaner vocals and dialogue at any volume. Two of the drivers are positioned on opposing sides of the cabinet angled at 35 degrees to provide widespread sound throughout the entire room, allowing for every sound effect to be heard no matter where the listener sits in the room; and a 120W amplifier.

In addition, the AB40 also has Bluetooth AptX technology to allow users to stream music wirelessly from any streaming source, such as Pandora, Spotify or iTunes.

It’s been engineered with an acoustically tuned, MDF wood cabinet that produces a warm, more natural sound. The cabinet design allows for proper air flow so the drivers can perform at the highest level.