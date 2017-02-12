Kanex MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard available

Kanex (www.kanex.com) has released the MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard, $49.95 universal keyboard is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows devices . It uses Bluetooth to wirelessly connect to and switch between up to four devices.

Its foldable and compact design making it ideal for travel, and its ergonomic V-shape key layout makes for comfortable typing, according to Andrew Truong of Kanex. The MultiSync technology found in the unit provides one-touch switching between devices. The MultiSync Foldable Travel Keyboard has a built-in rechargeable Lithium ion battery. You can power up via the included micro USB cable.

You’ll know when it's time to charge with the integrated LED indicator. Red means it's time to charge soon. Green means its charged. Blue means you're connected via Bluetooth.