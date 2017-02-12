Duplicate File FInder & Remover released for the Mac

Cleverfiles (www.cleverfiles.com) has released Duplicate File Finder & Remover for macOS 10.8.5 or higher. It’s available at the Mac App Store for free.

Duplicate File Finder & Remover allows you to scan your Mac for all kinds of duplicates. It also features flexible auto-selection rules, so you won't need to scoop through the duplicates manually.