Kool Tools: wooden Defense Lux cases for iPhones

X-Doria has expanded its Defense Lux series with the new Defense Lux Wood cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

Built to exceed Military Grade Drop Testing, MIL-STD-810G, Defense Lux Wood is the fashionable upgrade to the popular X-Doria Defense Shield and Gear protective cases. The entire Defense line of products are made from anodized machined aluminum.

Featuring a soft inner rubber layer, reinforced by an impact resistant real wood backing, Defense Lux Wood blends tough drop protection and refined luxury. For maximum protection, the case has an integrated machined aluminum outer frame with metallic button that adds an impact and scratch resistant barrier to the iPhone’s perimeter. To add a touch of style and complement the hard metal exterior, the Defense Lux Wood has a luxurious rear panel available in Walnut or Bamboo.

X-Doria’s signature use of machined metal on the outside, instead of plastic, provides military-level drop protection in a slim, pocketable and premium offering. It’s drop tested to survive 6’6” drops on concrete. For added protection, the case also boasts an oversized raised lip to protect the screen from drops and surface scratches.

The Defense Lux Wood for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is available now for $39.99 at XDorialife.com.