LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign update improves JPEG Conversion

Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.0.15, a maintenance update to company's workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The tool allows uers to reduce the size of InDesign links and speeds up processing by eliminating excess image data.

Link Optimizer also performs image adjustments, converts formats and helps repurpose files for web and mobile devices. Version 5.0.15 addresses an issue in which user defined image quality settings weren't applied when converting InDesign links to JPEG.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95 (a “lite” version is available for $179.95). A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7 and higher and Adobe InDesign/Photoshop CS5-CC 20.