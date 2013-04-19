LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign update improves JPEG Conversion

TwelveSouth MagicBridge Keyboard + Trackpad S...
If you’ve ever wished your Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2 were combined in one do-all input device, with TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge, accessory you can create just such a setup. Like its... Read more
App Tamer 2.3 For macOS Detects And Controls...
St. Clair Software has announced the availability of a free update for App Tamer, its macOS utility that manages applications to deliver more efficient CPU usage, increased battery life and quieter... Read more
DEVONthink To Go 2.1 For iOS Adds Interoperab...
DEVONtechnologies has updated DEVONthink’s iOS companion, DEVONthink To Go, with new features, workflow improvements, and bug fixes. Version 2.1 makes documents stored in its databases available to... Read more
13-inch 2.0GHz Apple MacBook Pros on sale for...
B&H has the non-Touch Bar 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only:
- 13″ 2.0GHz MacBook Pro Space Gray (... Read more
13-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 Apple 13″ Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and up to $100 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only:
- 13″ 2.9GHz/512GB Touch Bar MacBook... Read more
15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pros on sale for up...
B&H Photo has the new 2016 15″ Apple Touch Bar MacBook Pros in stock today and on sale for up to $150 off MSRP. Shipping is free, and B&H charges NY sales tax only. For a limited time, B&... Read more
Apple’s Education discount saves up to $300 o...
Purchase a new Mac or iPad using Apple’s Education Store and take up to $300 off MSRP. All teachers, students, and staff of any educational institution qualify for the discount. Shipping is free:
-... Read more
Can The iPad Be Saved? – The ‘Book Mystique
Can the iPad be saved? Currently the metrics aren’t pretty. Apple’s financial results reported last week for its fiscal 2017 first quarter (which ended December 31, 2016) revealed iPad sales down 22... Read more
Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam Claimed To Delive...
Logitech today announced its most sophisticated webcam yet, Logitech BRIO 4K Pro Webcam. Delivering what Logitech says is the highest quality desktop video experience available today, BRIO is a... Read more
Search and Read Wikipedia from your Mac – Wit...
UK based indie developer, Christopher Hannah has released Qwiki 1.3, an update to his popular search app developed exclusively for OS X. Qwiki is a powerful application that puts Wikipedia in your... Read more