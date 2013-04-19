App Tamer 2.3 for macOS detects, controls apps that use too much CPU

St. Clair Software (http://www.stclairsoft.com/) has released an upgrade (2.3) to App Tamer, its Mac utility that manages applications to deliver more efficient CPU usage and increased battery life. This version detects CPU-hogging applications and helps reduce their CPU usage.

App Tamer comes pre-configured to automatically manage Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Spotlight, Time Machine, Word and many other apps when they're in the background. You can customize it for other apps, as well.

App Tamer will operate on any Mac running macOS 10.8 or higher. You can try the utility free for 15 days. Version 2.3 is free to users who purchased App Tamer 2.x or bought App Tamer 1.x after July 1, 2013. For those that purchased a license before that date, the upgrade is $7.95.