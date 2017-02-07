Apple releases second developer beta of macOS 10.12.4

Apple has released a second developer beta of macOS 10.12.4. It can be be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center.

macOS Sierra 10.12.4 brings iOS's Night Shift mode to the Mac, allowing users to cut down on blue light exposure. It also includes Shanghainese dictation support, cricket scores for Siri, and PDFKit improvements.