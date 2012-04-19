Kool Tools: Ticketbud for iOS

Ticketbud (ticketbudstore.com), the Austin based online ticket sales and event registration company, has a new mobile point of sale (POS) solution for events selling tickets at the door. It’s a credit card reader that works specifically with Ticketbud's internal processor. As always, event organizers using Ticketbud capture revenue daily from their event.

Referred to as "Acorn," the POS credit card reader attaches to an iPhone, iPad or iPad touch via the headphone jack. The credit card reader is able to process both chip and swipe cards. All net sales go to the event organizer's account.

Ticketbud designed the Acorn mobile POS system to work specifically for event organizers. Instead of charging credit card processing fees to the merchant, Ticketbud absorbs the processing costs out of the ticketing fee. This is different than traditional out-of-the-box mobile point of sale solutions which charge fees to the merchant.

The Point of Sale is embedded in the Ticketbud event organizer app, which can also be used to check in attendees. Currently, the Mobile Point of Sale is iOS only and available at the Apple App Store.