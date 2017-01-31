Kool Tools: CaseCrown SlimPower Wallet

CaseCrown's SlimPower Wallet is more than a simple wallet. It can charge your smartphone on the go using an ultra-thin power bank that’s securely packed in the middle.

The SlimPower Wallet is so slim and lightweight that it fits in the palm of your hand. An angled Micro USB cable and hidden Lightning Adapter is smartly integrated into the power bank, so the wallet is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones.

The wallet itself includes three card slots and an elastic band to hold bills or additional cards. There’ss also RFID blocking capability within the wallet.

The SlimPower Wallet is available from CaseCrown (www.casecrown.com), retailing at $30 ($35 for the black/genuine leather option).