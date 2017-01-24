Kool Tools: STOMP 6

AirTurn’s STOMP 6 is a wireless, six switch foot pedal that connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device such as an iPhone or iPad and works with hundreds of apps to perform tasks that simplify music performance. OnSong (v1.99992) offers immediate support for the STOMP 6 which allows users to configure 40-plus actions per switch. Musicians can perform hands-free with digital sheet music and charts that are easy to transpose and always stay organized.

For musicians looking to enhance their stage presence, OnSong can also trigger backing tracks, stage lighting and integrate with MIDI-capable instruments, including synthesizers and drum machines, effects processors and apps for complete control. OnSong is the first app to harness the possibilities of the new STOMP 6 with its rich suite of functionality.

The STOMP 6 is designed for the professional musician who wants to add a tablet or computer into their setup. Its all-metal enclosure is designed to mount to guitar pedal boards with a 9V power supply, but can also be used right out of the box with a standard 9V battery (included) that lasts for 100 hours of continuous use.

The STOMP 6 (http://www.onsongapp.com/) retails for US$139 and is available for order on the AirTurn online store. OnSong (v1.99992) is $19.99 and is available worldwide exclusively through the Apple App Store in the Music category.