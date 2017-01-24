Kool Tools: Maverick leather laptop messenger

WaterField Designs’ (www.sfbags.com) Maverick Leather Messenger is a premium laptop bag reminiscent of a Wild West postal satchel with functionality for modern-day professionals.

Each Maverick is cut from a single full-grain leather hide with few seams and will develop a gorgeous patina over time. It has a padded laptop and tablet compartments and internal accessory pockets inside a raw-leather interior.

The Maverick’s uncluttered design keeps the bag compact, even when full. It features waxed-canvas, padded laptop and tablet compartments, and comes in a choice of two sizes — the $299 Compact fits the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and other 13-inch Macs, and the $329 Full fits the 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina and similarly-sized laptops. Each also includes a padded tablet pocket (12.9- and 10.5-inch respectively).

Opposite that are two waxed-canvas accessory pockets, the first with a self-locking zipper to secure valuables and a second, open-topped for easy access. An angled shoulder strap and matching leather shoulder pad enhance comfort. A leather grab handle, secured with strong rivets, offers a more formal carrying option. The laptop messenger bag’s double leather flap closes with a leather tab and a secure screw stud, adjustable to two lengths.

The Maverick’s minimalist design highlights the bag’s exquisite leather and classic look. Available in black, chocolate or grizzly full-grain leather, each bag is cut from a single hide, ensuring an even tone and feel throughout. Thick, supple leather gives the bag structure. Inside, a raw leather main compartment shows off the beauty of the leather and the bag’s careful construction.