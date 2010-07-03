Kool Tools: TORAIZ AS-1

More than ever, producers are making tracks using electronic instruments such as synthesizers and drum machines. Now, in collaboration with Dave Smith Instruments, Pioneer DJ Americas (www.pioneerdj.com) has created a new monophonic synthesizer for music production and live performances: the TORAIZ AS-1.

The synthesizer is the second musical instrument in the company’s TORAIZ series that brings new creative possibilities to the studio and stage. Its release follows the launch of the TORAIZ SP-16 live sampler which made its debut last August.

The TORAIZ AS-1 is driven by a fully programmable, true analog synthesis engine based on the discrete analog circuitry in Dave Smith Instruments’ Prophet-6 synthesizer – a modern reboot of his classic Prophet-5. Working closely with Dave Smith himself, Pioneer DJ Americas has created a synthesizer that produces powerful analog sound and makes an ideal addition to the set-ups of professional and aspiring producers.

The controls include parameter knobs that let you make both subtle and dramatic changes to the tone of your music to create your own personalized sound. You can use the touchpad-style keyboard and slider to manipulate sounds during performances. Also, it’s easy to manipulate the seven on-board effects, which – with the addition of a brand-new digital distortion – come from the Prophet-6 synthesizer.

You can connect the TORAIZ AS-1 synthesizer to the TORAIZ SP-16 live sampler via MIDI and use the sampler’s sequencer to create even more complex patterns with the analog sounds you’ve created in the synthesizer. Together, the two TORAIZ instruments can be connected to your DJM mixer via Pro DJ Link and MIDI, creating a set-up where the CDJs play the track, the TORAIZ SP-16 adds loops and one-shots, and the TORAIZ AS-1 generates unique analog leads in sync with the BPM of the music.

The TORAIZ AS-1 will be available in the U.S. and Canada in March at a retail price of US$499.