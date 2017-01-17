Kool Tools: ATHENA-R2 router

Amped Wireless’ ATHENA-R2, High Power AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with Advanced MU-MIMO allows consumers and businesses to have access to a router that can deliver immediate connectivity to multiple users at the same time without slowing downloads, streaming or browsing.

It’s the predecessor of the original ATHENA router, released in 2015. It’s faster and stronger, making it best suited for homes and businesses that harbor multiple devices all reaching for the same Wi-Fi connection. It’s designed to provide reliable, whole-home connections with four high gain antennas, 16 high power amplifiers and a powerful 1.3GHz Quad-Core Processor.

The ATHENA-R2 can stream high quality data at faster speeds to up to four devices at once, delivering quadrupled speeds for multiple devices. It’s also built with both a USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 port. The ATHENA-R2 is equipped for high speed, local file sharing powered by Paragon Software and is built with four gigabit wired ports to directly connect other devices like PCs and Smart TVs. The ATHENA-R2 also features Advanced Wave 2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi technology that streams data to multiple devices simultaneously allowing for faster connections for all devices on the network.

The ATHENA-R2 Route’s high power components can tackle concrete walls, layers of insulation and stream through doors and windows. It costs US$199.99 and is available for order now at ampedwireless.com.