AKVIS updates its Photo Correction Bundle

AKVIS has updated the four programs comprising the Photo Correction Bundle: Enhancer 15.5, Noise Buster 10.1, Refocus 6.5, and HDRFactory 5.5. The new versions offer improved compatibility with Photoshop CC 2017, provide a vector-based user interface with support for Ultra HD resolution, fix some bugs, and bring other changes.

Demo versions are available for download. The apps are compatible with macOS 10.7 and higher. All are available as Photoshop compatible plug-ins and as standalone applications.