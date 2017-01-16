Kool Tools: RelaxedLeather case for the iPhone

Inspired by the laid-back luxury of burnished leather boots and crafted in rich tones of taupe, herb and marsala, Twelve South (www.twelvesouth.com) has introduced the RelaxedLeather, the company’s first shell case for the iPhone 7.

The genuine leather case is unique thanks to hand burnishing along the edges and corners. Inside, quilted microfiber lines a five-sided recessed shell designed to keep your iPhone like new. Much like your favorite accessories, RelaxedLeather only improves with time, with softening leather, a natural darkening and hand shadowing.

Not only does RelaxedLeather look beautiful, it offers protection from everyday falls, slips and drops, while the 1mm raised front edge protects your screen from harsh surfaces. The case faced independent drop testing and passed with flying colors.

Twelve South offers two RelaxedLeather designs. The US$49.99 model has two pockets to hold your ID and a bankcard. The other ($39.99) is pocket free, leaving nothing but a clean, smooth leather surface. By choosing pockets, you can roll out the door with your iPhone, ID and debit card safely tucked into a beautiful leather shell. If you prefer a traditional wallet or keep your essentials elsewhere, perhaps the pocket-free RelaxedLeather is for you. Both options are available in five colors.