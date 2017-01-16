Kool Tools: Go Mic Mobile

Samson (www.samsontech.com) has previewed Go Mic Mobile, which it says is the world’s first professional wireless microphone system for smartphones.

This new wireless system allows mobile filmmakers and journalists to capture incredible audio anywhere, making it the ideal mobile mic for everything from filmmaking and podcasting or vlogging to live streaming and YouTube production. Samson’s Go Mic Mobile will be available in May. Pricing hasn’t been announced.



You’ll be able to capture audio on the go via Go Mic Mobile’s compact, dual-channel receiver that mounts and connects directly to a smartphone or DSLR camera. The dual-channel receiver allows users to transmit and mix digital audio on two separate channels. The receiver’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery offers up to six hours of high-definition wireless operation without draining your smartphone battery.

Simply plug it directly into your Apple iPhone and other iOS devices via the included micro USB to Lightning cable — or into Androids via optional micro USB or USB Type-C cables. Mobile filmmakers can also use the included shoe mount adapter to easily attach the Go Mic Mobile’s dual-channel receiver to a DSLR camera or professional camcorder.



Go Mic Mobile transmits uncompressed, low latency audio and can operate up to 100, utilizing the 2.4GHz frequency band. Go Mic Mobile’s frequency response of 10Hz–22kHz ensures the highest quality audio reproduction, and its bitrate of 48kHz provides a greater than CD quality sound. It also includes a switchable 1/8” headphone/mic output with volume control for monitoring or connecting to an analog input (3.5mm cable included).