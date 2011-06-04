Cisdem releases DocumentReader 3 for macOS

Cisdem has released version 3 of DocumentReader for macOS. It's a Mac document reader that allows users to view WPD, WPS, XPS, VISIO, PDF files on your Mac, and to print or save them into PDF for sharing.

Cisdem DocumentReader supports reading many files types such as WPD, WPS, XPS, VISIO, and PDF. It also provides different viewing styles with toolbar consisting view mode, searching pane, page navigation, zoom, rotate, save, copy, etc. What's more, users can design the toolbar in the way they prefer.

Printing services are integrated with DocumentReader. Documents can be converted into PDF format for sharing or storing. Version 3 3.0.0 adds Winmail.dat files support and can preview, export Winmail.dat attachments.

DocumentReader requires macOS 10.7 or higher. It's available now through the Cisdem website (http://tinyurl.com/lta2skw). A demo version available for download. A single license of DocumentReader is available for US$9.99 for a limited time.