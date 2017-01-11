Kool Tools: PERI’s Duo Slim iPhone case

PERI (www. PERIaudio.com) has debuted the Duo Slim, the latest edition to the Duo family of iPhone speaker and charging case. It features a hi-fidelity Bluetooth enabled speaker system and 2500mAh battery.

With the Duo Slim, you can play digital audio directly from the iPhone to its speakers via a docked iPhone Lightning connection. You can use it as a detachable speaker, as well.

You can enhance phone calls with its microphone/speakerphone capability via Bluetooth. The Duo Slim packs a three-watt speaker system tuned for rich bass and a DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter) for improved audio.

The Duo Slim provides 100% extra battery life to your iPhone — or you can enjoy 10-plus hours of audio playback with its integrated 2500mAh battery. You can simultaneously charge the Duo and attached iPhone via USB charging. in half the time of other leading battery cases.



The Duo Slim is currently on pre-sale with rewards starting at US$69. The Duo Slim will retail for $129.99 for the iPhone 7 model and $149.99 for the iPhone 7 Plus model.