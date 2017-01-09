Fender Collection 2 for AmpliTube now available

IK Multimedia’s (www.ikmultimedia.com) Fender Collection 2 is now available for Mac and Windows systems.

Fender Collection 2 brings seven of Fender's “amps from the dawn of rock and beyond” to AmpliTube, providing recreations of the tweed amps and more from the '50s and '60s. Included in the Fender Collection 2 for AmpliTube are four amps from the '57 Custom series; the '57 Custom Champ, '57 Custom Deluxe, '57 Custom Twin-Amp, and the '57 Custom Pro, a '57 Bandmaster, plus models of an original '53 Fender Bassman and the '65 Fender Super Reverb.

Fender Collection 2 works inside AmpliTube Custom Shop and AmpliTube 4 for Mac and PC. For AmpliTube 4 users, it’s designed to take advantage of all the additional tone-tweaking features, such as the effects slot between the amp and speaker cabinet and the "Cab Room" and more.

With IK Multimedia's range of interfaces for Mac and PC, getting tone from Fender Collection for AmpliTube is as simple as plugging into an amplifier. iRig Pro Duo, iRig PRO and iRig HD 2 are the latest generation of digital interfaces that allow players to plug in and get sound quality from their Mac or PC (or iPhone or iPad).

The Fender Collection 2 for AmpliTube is available now through Jan. 15 for a special introductory price of US$99.99. After Jan. 15, it will cost $149.99.

The Fender Collection 2 is also available in the Fender Collection 2 Power Duo Bundle (with AmpliTube 4) at a special introductory price of $179.99 until Jan. 15. After Jan. 15, it will be available for $/€229.99.