Focalcrest unveils HomeKit smart home bridging solution

Focalcrest Technology released its HomeKit smart home bridging solution, Mixtile Hub, at the this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. It’s a smart home bridging solution to support smart home devices from different brands to access Apple’s HomeKit platform.

The Mixtile Hub can link iOS devices with compatible smart home products, surveillance devices and probe sensors through ZigBee and Z-Wave. It has also obtained the Apple MFi license and can communicate with iOS devices via HomeKit protocol. This means it realizes product control and scene linkage through the Apple Home app and Siri.

In addition, the Mixtile Hub eliminates the complex procedure of building a communicating platform for smart home devices from scratch and lowers the entry barrier for ZigBee and Z-wave device manufacturers to join the HomeKit platform, accelerating communication among smart home devices, according to Martin Liu, CEO of Focalcrest.

The hub supports wireless communication protocols such as ZigBee, Z-Wave (optional), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It can also communicate with various other sensors (temperature and humidity sensors, optical sensors, door sensors) surveillance devices (monitors, alarms, intelligent locks) and smart home products (intelligent lamps, outlets and air conditioners), through ZigBee and Z-Wave.

It also acts as a normal smart home hub to link with external devices from various manufacturers and realize scene linkage. Aside from remote control and voice control, it also supports auto-alarm and high decibel warning and continues working even during a power failure.

Pricing and availability haven't been announced.