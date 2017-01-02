Patriot announces three new gaming headsets

Patriot (http://patriotmemory.com/) has announced the new Patriot Viper V370 RGB headset, V361 LED headset and the V330 stereo headset.

“We are very excited to add three newly designed headsets to our lineup this year,” says Roger Shinmoto, Patriot’s Vice President of Product Development. “The V330 stereo headset will offer great stereo sound quality for PC or mobile gaming enthusiasts, while the V361 and V370 RGB headsets will offer the same proven 7.1 virtual surround sound and Ultra Base Response (UBR) system our customers have come to enjoy.”

The V370 and V361 7.1 virtual surround sound headsets come equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers for sound detection in FPS and MMO games. An added 30mm sub-driver enhances the bass. A red V lights the side of the V361, while the V370 comes to life with full-spectrum RGB lighting. Connecting through a gold plated USB, the V370 and V361 have downloadable software to adjust sound levels and lighting effects.

The V330 stereo headset is built with 40mm neodymium drives. A plug-and-play headset, the V330 is designed with a 3.5mm audio/microphone jack for PC connection and comes with a Y splitter for use on the go with mobile devices.

A built-in foldable microphone is located on the left ear cup and automatically mutes when not in use, while a volume control wheel and UBR switch are located on the reverse side.

The ergonomics and comfort of Patriot’s new Viper headset line provide users with longer hours of wear through padded memory foam ear cups; the V770 comes with two, changeable, options of leather and microfiber cloth. Both the V361 and V330 come with microfiber cloth. The headbands of all three headsets are, light weight, padded and wrapped in soft leather.

The V370, V361 and V330 will be available for purchase online and in stores starting in February with a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$69.99 for the V370, $49.99 for the V361 and $39.99 for the V330.