Quardio introduces QardioCore EGG monitor

Qardio, Inc.'s US$449 QardioCore — a wearable ECG monitor showcased at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas — is now available for pre-order at www.getqardio.com. It’s iOS compatible.

QardioCore is a wearable medical electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) monitor allowing users to proactively look after their heart health long-term, all without the need for wires or patches. Packed with proprietary sensor technology, it records more than 20 million data points, streaming the user's live medical-grade data to their smartphones.

ECG monitors sense the tiny electrical charges on the skin arising from the heart muscle's electrophysiological activity. It’s IP65 certified, making it splash and rain-resistant.

QardioCore is worn as a chest strap and records continuous ECG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, temperature and activity data. The data can then be automatically shared, for example, with medical professionals. Athletes can also take advantage of QardioCore to help them achieve peak performance and optimize their training.

QardioCore pairs with the free Qardio App for iOS and works with iPhone, iPad, iPod as well as Apple Health. It works alongside other Qardio's products, including QardioArm, a smart blood pressure monitor, QardioBase, wireless scale and body analyzer and QardioMD, a dashboard for doctors.