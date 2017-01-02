Pyle USA introduces MusicMover stereo system

Pyle USA has introduced MusicMover, a full range stereo speaker system that also provides a “light show.” It boasts LED lights with five color changing modes, that blink and pulse to the music.

The MusicMover allows users to connect via Bluetooth or 3.5mm to listen to Pandora, Spotify or online playlists. It has an FM tuner if users prefer to listen to the radio.

The portable boombox offers two 2-inch drivers and two 4-inch subwoofers with a ported enclosure. Users can adjust treble, bass, echo and volume levels. When fully charged, the boombox provides eight hours of playtime, and includes battery level indicators to know when it needs to be recharged.

Pyle’s MusicMover is available now at PyleUSA.com/ for a manufactures suggested retail price of US$119.99.