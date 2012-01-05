Kool Tools: Muijo sleeves for MacBook Pros

Mujjo’s (www.mujjo.com) full-grain leather sleeves are now available for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. They sport a combination of full grain vegetable-tanned leather and felt that offers padding comfort for your laptop.

The leather fold-over closure – with one snap button on the right – provides a simple closure and keeps your device secure. The rivets are lined to keep your MacBook from touching anything but soft, thick felt. The integrated storage compartments allow you to store documents, earplugs, and other essentials. As an additional feature, Mujjo designed a leather brand tag inside the sleeve to double as an integrated card pocket to conveniently store your essential cards.

The sleeves’ leather adds character. In fact, it’s quality enables Mujjo to leave it cosmetically untouched while emphasizing the character of the material and staying true to the concept of the collection.

The sleeve are manufactured with care and waxed to extend durability, and carefully treated with aniline oil to enrich color tons. The vegetable-tanned leather wears in with every use and acquires a beautiful patina and polish over time. Prices are approximately US$60 for the 13-inch sleeve and $65 for the 15-inch sleeve.