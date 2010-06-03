Kool Tools: PIXMA printers with refillable ink tank systems

Canon has launched its new PIXMA G-series MegaTank Printers; PIXMA G1200 MegaTank Single Function Printer, PIXMA G2200 MegaTank All-In-One Printer, PIXMA MegaTank G3200 Wireless All-In-One Printer and PIXMA G4200 MegaTank Wireless All-In-One Printer.

This new line of printers is ideal for high-print volume printing environments within home offices, dorm rooms or anywhere a user needs a low-maintenance printer with enhanced connectivity and convenient, high-quality printing. Each of the PIXMA G-series MegaTank printers feature a front-facing, built-in refillable ink tank system that makes it easy for users to monitor ink levels and refill when needed.

Paired with the ink bottle's spill-resistant tops, the system is designed to provide seamless and clean usability at home and in the office. This new hybrid integrated system of replenishing ink is cost-effective and offers higher page yield than the prior generation of PIXMA printers. The black ink provides up to 6,000 pages2 per bottle and the total color ink combination provides up to 7,000 pages.

The PIXMA G-series printers' easy-to-use refillable ink bottles offer substantial ink capacity with 135 ml in the black bottle and 70 ml in each color ink bottle. Another value-added feature for the new PIXMA G-series printers is the initial quick installation set-up timeframe (for ink installation only) which is approximately six minutes.

One of the key features of the PIXMA G-series MegaTank printers is their overall size and ability to save space. Rather than having bulky side-mounted refillable tanks, all of the printers feature an integrated front-facing refillable ink tank system, allowing users to check ink levels and to refill as needed. Furthermore, the PIXMA G2200 MegaTank All-In-One Printer provides users with the option to print and scan while the PIXMA G3200 and PIXMA G4200 printers have similar functionality, with the PIXMA G4200 model offering an LCD screen and fax option, making it even easier for users to get the most out of their printing experience. The PIXMA G4200 printer also features an automatic document feeder to easily copy and scan multiple documents without having to load them one page at a time.

Utilizing new pigment and dye hybrid inks, the PIXMA G-series printers provide crisp and pronounced black text and vibrant colors for visually impactful printing. Each of the G-series models offers print speeds of up to 8.8 images per minute (ipm) in B/W and 5.0 ipm in color and can produce a borderless5 4 x 6-inch photo in approximately 60 seconds. In addition, the printers offer a maximum color resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi.

With Wi-Fi capabilities, both the PIXMA G4200 and G3200 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Printers can help users increase their productivity by allowing users to print from almost anywhere. By simply using a smartphone and the Canon PRINT app, users can easily access PIXMA Cloud Link8 to print photos and documents from popular online social platforms and services.

The PIXMA G1200 MegaTank Single Function Printer is available for US$249.99, the PIXMA G2200 MegaTank All-In-One Printer available for $269.99, the PIXMA G3200 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Printer available for $299.99 and the PIXMA G4200 Wireless MegaTank All-In-One Printer available for $399.99. For more information and a detailed listing of all product features, please visit: shop.usa.canon.com/gseries.