Kool Tools: GLASS Pro for iPhone 7/7 Plus

SwitchEasy’s GLASS Pro for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus features edge-to-edge 3D curved screen protection. It’s flash cured in accordance to the shape of the iPhone 7 screen.

Unlike other screen protectors made from bonding a TPU frame to a square slice of glass, GLASS Pro is made from a single piece of 0.3mm high strength tempered glass to ensure users have optimal protection on all corners of the screen. The high-grade tempered glass boasts a 9H hardness rating, which means it prevents damage in the event of the most extreme drops and scratches.

GLASS Pro absorbs most impacts. Additionally, its oleophobic coating is resistant to the daily marks and smudges every iPhone owner encounters. With the GLASS Pro, fingerprint marks will be greatly reduced.

The tempered glass covers the entire iPhone screen, but never interferes with functionality. What’s more, the GLASS Pro has a transparency rating of over 90 percent.

It’s easy to install or remove, and only adds .55mm in thickness. The GLASS Pro attaches to the iPhone screen with a silicone adhesive. With GLASS Pro’s edge-to-edge curved glass design, all users need to do is simply line-up the edges to the four corners of the iPhone screen for a perfect alignment.

SwitchEasy’s GLASS Pro is available now at SwitchEasy.com for US$24.99.