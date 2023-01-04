Kool Tools: DART-C laptop charger

FINsix has announced the DART-C, which it says is the world’s smallest charger for USB Type-C laptops. It furthers the FINsix commitment to providing an unprecedented level of portability for on-the-go consumers and business travelers by enabling them to ditch their bulky bricks and USB chargers.

DART-C is a powerful 65-watt laptop charger that’s up to four times smaller and lighter than a traditional A/C adapter. The additional built-in USB port allows for simultaneous charging of another electronic device, like a phone or tablet. With the addition of DART-C, the DART family of chargers expands its ample reach of supported laptops to include Apple’s 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 13, Lenovo ThinkPad 13, and ASUS ZenBook 3.

The DART-C will be available at FINsix.com and other resellers beginning in January 2017 for a price of US$99.99. A USB Type-C cable will also be available at FINsix.com as an accessory to previous DART owners for $34.99. Like the DART launched in September 2016, DART-C comes in a variety of stylish colors, including blue, gunmetal, magenta, orange, and silver.