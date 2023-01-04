NFC Forum announces new tech specs

The NFC Forum has announced \the availability of three adopted and one candidate technical specifications, following approval by the Board of Directors. The specifications are available on the NFC Forum website (www.nfc-forum.org).

Significant enhancements to these specifications include the addition of Active Communication Mode (ACM) for Peer-to-Peer Mode (P2P) communication, support of NFC-V Technology compatible to ISO/IEC 15693 and the introduction of the NFC-V based Type 5 Tag allowing NFC devices to communicate with a broader range of devices and tags.

“As global NFC adoption grows, these new specifications bring the ease and power of NFC to more applications and use cases in the Internet of Things, Transportation, Payments, Connected Vehicles markets, and beyond,” said Koichi Tagawa, chairman of the NFC Forum. “I’d like to thank the NFC Forum’s Working Groups and Technical Committee for their work on these important new specifications in support of product innovation and design.”

NFC Controller Interface (NCI) Technical Specification Version 2.0 defines a standard interface within an NFC device between an NFC Controller and the device’s main application processor. The NCI 2.0 was published as a Candidate Specification in June 2015 and, after comments were collected from stakeholders, the adopted version of the specification is now published.