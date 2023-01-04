Kool Tools: Dog & Bone LockSmart Travel

Dog & Bone’s patented LockSmart Travel is a TSA accepted, keyless, Bluetooth luggage padlock controlled by an iOS or Android app.

It's equipped with a location tracking feature that allows users to track their luggage through the app when in Bluetooth range. Additionally, the location feature is designed to allow users to crowdsource through the growing LockSmart community in case luggage is lost or stolen.



With the LockSmart Travel, you can simultaneously manage multiple locks from anywhere in the world, easily granting or removing shared access to other users via “virtual keys.” You can track lock activity in the app, displayed as username, date and time of use for ultimate user monitoring.

The LockSmart Travel boasts industry leading 128-bit encryption security. You can unlock the padlock in four ways: Touch ID, tapping the icon, entering a passcode, or the push-to-unlock feature. The latter allows users to access their belongings without taking out their phone when the LockSmart Travel is in Bluetooth range.

With he LockSmart Travel, you can track luggage when in Bluetooth range while waiting at the airport carousel, notifying users when luggage is approaching. You can manage battery power management within the app.

The LackSmart Travel is made from hardened steel, featuring a brushed alloy body for durability. It’s available in blue, black and red, and retails for $59.95. For more information go to www.dogandbonecases.com.