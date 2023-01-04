Kool Tools: Evo Aqua iPhone cases

Tech21 (www.tech21.com) has launched its Evo Aqua and Evo Aqua 360 Edition cases for the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Designed for active, on-the-go individuals, the new cases provide superior waterproof and foolproof protection to keep your phone clean and dry, while offering impact protection and user-friendlines.

From bathtubs and pools to sinks and toilets, there is no shortage of water threats for phones. Tech21’s new Evo Aqua and Evo Aqua 360 Edition cases feature seamless installation, with water and drop protection and integrated seals to protect from any damage. A textured finish provides a secure grip even when wet, with open touchscreen access and superior sound quality for complete and harmonious usability.

Available online at tech21.com, and in Best Buy stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com, the Evo Aqua and Evo Aqua 360 Edition can be purchased starting today for $89.99 (standard retail price). Evo Aqua is waterproof up to 6.6 feet for one hour, while the Evo Aqua 360 Edition offers one hour of waterproof protection up to 9.9 feet. Both products provide 6.6 feet drop protection.

In the creation of the Evo Aqua and Evo Aqua 360 Edition, tech21 worked to design a product that offers market-leading impact protection, featuring FlexShock, an efficient impact absorbing material designed to dissipate impact force. Each case has been tested to ensure compatibility with the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, guaranteeing a perfect fit, no loss in signal quality and no interference to Wi-Fi, mobile networks, Bluetooth syncing or features such as Apple Pay. Core functionality such as the camera, acoustics and sensors (such as Touch ID) will work the same with the case on or off.