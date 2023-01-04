Recommended reading: ‘Facebook for Seniors’

With more than a billion active users, Facebook plays a huge role in how we share our lives and connect with others. While more than half of all internet users in the U.S. are over age 65, social media can still be overwhelming for a generation that didn't grow up surrounded by computer screens, smartphones, and the Internet.

A new book from No Starch Press promises to make it easy for boomers everywhere to use Facebook to connect with friends and family. “Facebook for Seniors” ($24.95, 332 pages, full color) is a straightforward, step-by-step guide to learning how to use Facebook. Based on the authors' award-winning computer classes for seniors, the book's 12 easy-to-follow, illustrated lessons will show readers how to:

° Sign up for Facebook and connect with family and friends;

° Share news, messages, and photos;

° Keep up-to-date with friends, send birthday messages, and see family photos;

° Join discussion groups on cars, travel, investing, gardening, or whatever else interests them;

° Play games;

° Navigate online safety essentials like privacy protection and account security

Half of the people on the internet aren't millennials. The Facebook interface can be confusing to those new to social media. “Facebook for Seniors” (http://tinyurl.com/go25lu5) is designed to help.

Carrie, Chris, and Cheryl Ewin have spent years designing and delivering educational computer and technology programs for seniors. Carrie is an award-winning trainer and curriculum developer, recognized through corporate and government sponsorship for her innovative Seniors IT program. She also holds qualifications in education and psychology with a focus on learning and development. Chris is an award-winning senior's computer trainer. He runs a successful IT business and is currently a PhD candidate in computer science. Cheryl is an experienced IT trainer with degrees and an extensive background in education, professional development, and information technology.