Epson unveils two new document scanners

Epson America (www.epson.com) has introduced two new home and office organization solutions – the US$349 WorkForce ES-400 and $399 ES-500W duplex document scanners.

They boast speeds up to 35 ppm/70 ipm and feature a 50-page auto document feeder (ADF). Both models enable users to scan to online storage accounts including DropBox, SharePoint, Evernote, Google Drive and more. In addition, the ES-500W includes wireless capabilities for scanning directly to smartphones, tablets or computers.

The new scanners include TWAIN drivers for integration with virtually any document management software. The ES-400 and ES-500W sport single-step duplex technology that scans both sides of virtually any paper, turning paper documents into searchable and editable files with the included OCR software.

Both models offer Auto Document Size Detection, which enables scanning of virtually any size documents including business and ID cards, single sheets, receipts, extra-long pages and more. In addition, each scanner is equipped with Dynamic Skew Correction and Double Feed Detection, preventing missing pages and jams for accuracy and reliability.

In addition, the ES-400 and ES-500W utilize Epson Image Processing Technology for text and image enhancements such as auto crop, blank page and background removal. Both models are also equipped with a software package including Epson Document Capture, ABBYY FineReader and NewSoft Presto! Bizcard. The ES-400 and ES-500W can be connected to the network with an additional purchase of Epson’s Network Interface Unit (optional).