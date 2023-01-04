Kool Tools: iKip Grip Pro

IK Multimedia’s US$59.99 iKlip Grip Pro is professional quality 4-in-1 tripod and handle for capturing professional photos and video on the go with any iPhone or compact action video camera.

It lets users securely hold their iPhones while using the stand as a compact tabletop tripod, a video handle, a monopod or as a standard tripod adapter. iKlip Grip Pro features an integrated, all-in-one compact design. It also sports an integrated detachable Bluetooth shutter control that’s really four accessories in one: tabletop tripod, large-grip video handler, monopod handler and standard tripod adapter.

The iKlip Grip Pro can securely hold any iPhone with or without a case, and features a standard mounting system for connecting small mobile video cameras like a GoPro, compact digital cameras and stand-mount audio field recorders. iKlip Grip Pro features a large, ergonomic handle that expands into a sturdy tripod, an integrated locking extension pole that extends up to 24 inches for getting those "above the crowd" shots and selfies, plus a detachable Bluetooth shutter control for remote shooting.

The iKlip Grip Pro comes with an integrated yet removable Bluetooth smartphone shutter remote control that lets users wirelessly activate the shutter button in video and photo apps. A holder clip on the handle provides "one handed" thumb-activated shutter control. When using iKlip Grip Pro as a table top tripod, the shutter control easily detaches for capturing shots remotely. The Bluetooth shutter control is universally compatible with iOS 5.0 and above and can be operated up to 10 meters away.

When the spring-loaded iPhone holder is removed from the iKlip Grip Pro, users have two additional uses - a standard UNC ¼" 20 universal tripod and handle for small digital cameras and action video cameras, and a secure grip iPhone holder that can be used on standard tripods. This is convenient for capturing stills and video with an iPhone when a more professional tripod is needed in more challenging situations, and using iKlip Grip Pro with compact action cameras or field recorders.