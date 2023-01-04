TRENDnet announces new Ultra PoE networking product category

TRENDnet (www.TRENDnet.com) has announced the $399.99 Ultra PoE product category with the launch of a new high-power industrial-grade Gigabit PoE switch.

It features a high-power capacity with a 240-watt power budget. This switch features four Ultra PoE ports and two dedicated SFP slots for long-distance fiber optics networking.

"At 60 watts of power, the new Ultra PoE category delivers double the power of the current IEEE 802.3at standard, and it is better fit to support the higher power requirements of today's devices," says Evan Davis, senior manager of solutions engineering at TRENDnet. "With a much higher power capacity, TRENDnet's Ultra PoE line helps to provide an uninterrupted service, especially when running critical network applications.”

TRENDnet's new TI-UPG62 Ultra PoE industrial switch is equipped with an IP30 rated metal housing. The new switch also features dual redundant power inputs with overload current protection, and an alarm output triggered by power failure.

Later this year, TRENDnet will introduce a Gigabit Ultra PoE+ Injector to add to its new and growing Ultra PoE product line.