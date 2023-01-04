Kool Tools: ExoLens PRO

ExoLens is shipping the ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle and Telephoto Kits for the iPhone 6 family and the iPhone 7. The kits are exclusively available at Apple retail stores in the US and Canada and Apple.com.

ExoLens has partnered with ZEISS, a market leading brand in professional lenses, to launch these two ExoLens PRO Kits. With more than 170 years of experience engineering professional optics, ZEISS has gained a loyal following among professional photographers and cinematographers in the industry. Both the Wide-Angle and Telephoto PRO Kits are compatible with the iPhone 6, 6s, 6 Plus, 6s Plus and 7 and feature the same aspherical lens design previously reserved for high-end DSLR lenses.

These kits also include the new machined aluminum ExoLens Edge mount, which features an integrated cold shoe accessory mount (compatible with accessories such as external video lights) and a key ring loop for convenient carrying when not in use.

The ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit features a ZEISS Mutar 0.6x Asph T Wide-Angle lens, which provides virtually no distortion and exceptional edge-to-edge contrast, resulting in an image quality that is unmatched by any other iPhone accessory lens. This kit helps professionals capture expansive scenery and immerse viewers with frame filling detail, while expanding the frame of the iPhone to see the world in a beautiful new perspective. The ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Wide-Angle Kit is available for the iPhone 6/6s/6 Plus/6s Plus/7 at Apple retail stores and Apple.com for US$199.95.

The ExoLens PRO with Optics by ZEISS Telephoto Kit with Optics by ZEISS features a ZEISS Mutar 2.0x Asph T* Telephoto lens. The kit offers photographers a shallow depth of field to add a beautiful bokeh to the background while focusing attention on the subject. The telephoto allows the contours of the face to appear more natural and closer to real life, and is ideal for portraits, street photography or capturing events. The Telephoto Kit is available for the iPhone 6/6s/6 Plus/6s Plus/7 at Apple retail stores and Apple.com for $249.95.